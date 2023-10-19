Dubai: The Dubai Police have unveiled a new mechanism for managing minor traffic accidents by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The new mechanism analyses minor accidents and instantly issues reports to drivers without human intervention. It is being developed as part of the ‘Minor Accident Reporting’ service available on the Dubai Police app and website.

Currently, drivers submit accident details, which are then reviewed by a police officer who subsequently sends a report to the involved parties. In the future, the report issuance will be done without reverting to a police officer, but rather through AI analysis of the accident and sending the report to both parties.

Major General Khaled Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police, clarified that this AI-enabled mechanism for planning minor accidents is currently under development and testing.

“The goal is to enhance public services smartly and innovatively, speeding up the issuance of traffic reports, reducing manual processes by 50 per cent, and decreasing congestion caused by minor accidents,” he said.

Al Razooqi emphasised that the development of the accident reporting service and the integration of AI technologies come under the directives of Lieutenant Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to continually improve the force’s smart services, facilitating transactions for users and saving their time and effort.

Al Razooqi pointed out that the Minor Accident Reporting service allows drivers to report accidents themselves, eliminating the need for a police car on site. This prevents traffic congestion and saves drivers’ time. The service is user-friendly - drivers simply access the service, input necessary details such as vehicle plate number, both parties’ driving license numbers, capture images of the vehicles, and then wait to receive reports via email to forward to insurance companies.

Future steps

Once the service is upgraded with AI integration, only four simple steps will be required from the driver:

1. One of the involved parties must log in to the Dubai Police smart app.

2. Submit the driver’s license, personal ID, or vehicle plate number and upload pictures.

3. The AI will then determine the liable and affected party and identify the damage locations.

4. The AI mechanism will then issue the accident report.