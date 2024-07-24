Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) today announced that it has introduced an instalment payment service for those concerned to pay the ministry’s fees and administrative fines.
The service is open to those who hold credit credrs of five banks, it said on X.
“The new service offers a streamlined, convenient and direct payment process,” it said, adding, “To benefit from this service, please contact your credit-card-issuing bank via their communication channels.”
The five banks that offer the instalment plans include ADCB, CBI, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreq and RAKBANK.