"We are pleased to announce that the UAE has won the bid to host COSPAR 2028, the world’s largest event focused on space research. Set to be held for the first time in the Arab world, the event will bring together more than 3,000 researchers, experts, and scientists to present and discuss groundbreaking scientific research. The UAE has firmly established itself as a key hub for the global scientific community, particularly in the field of space research. This has further enhanced our nation’s role in fostering significant international cooperation in the space sector. We thank the team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, whose efforts have made this achievement possible," Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on his official X account.