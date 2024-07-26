Dubai: Kasim Pillai, an India-born consultant to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai, and a pioneer with Dubai Customs, has died in Dubai. He was 81.

Pillai passed away at his residence in Dubai Silicon Oasis, according to his family. He is survived by his wife, three children and eight siblings, his brother Esmail Pillai Salim told Gulf News.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation mourned his passing “with deep sadness and heavy hearts.”

In the announcement, the authority noted that Pillai was a consultant to Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, as well.

According to Salim, his brother left their hometown in the South Indian state of Kerala in 1963. “He came to the UAE, then the Trucial States, by a ship. He had a brief stint with Jashanmal before joining Dubai Customs in 1965. Later, he provided consultations to senior leadership on projects and initiatives that contributed to enhancing economic growth in Dubai. We are extremely proud of his contributions to this country which has honoured him with various accolades. He was our champion. He will be deeply missed by us and all who knew him,” he said.

Kasim Pillai with his wife Salihath Kasim

Extraordinary service

The customs authority paid rich tributes to Pillai for his extraordinary service for 59 years.

When he joined Dubai Customs in March 1965, he held the title of senior commercial manager. He retired as a consultant in December 2019.

“Thanks to his extensive customs expertise and valuable contributions, Kasim played a pivotal role in laying the foundational stones of Dubai Customs. His innovative ideas and forward-looking visions helped launch significant initiatives that substantially contributed to the continued prosperity and stability of the Emirate of Dubai, making him a symbol of dedication and commitment to serving the nation,” the authority stated.

Kasim Pillai's passport Image Credit: Supplied

“Kasim Pillai was not just an employee at Dubai Customs; he was a role model of dedication and loyalty. He was a friend and colleague to all, with his big heart and kind spirit leaving an indelible mark on everyone who knew and worked with him. His stories and achievements were a source of inspiration for us all, and his constant smile provided hope and strength in the toughest of times.”

Extending prayers for his soul and condolences to his family, the authority added:

“Kasim Pillai will always remain in our memories as a symbol of generosity and love, and his positive impact will forever be present among us.”

Kasim Pillai with his wife, children and grand children in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Down-to-earth personality

Palott Sedeeck, a former senior IT manager who served Dubai Customs for 36 years, recalled that Pillai was a beacon of hard work, loyalty and simplicity. “He held very senior positions and had high reputation among the higher authorities. Yet, he was a down-to-earth person who treated everyone politely. Customer happiness was his priority, and he would intervene personally if anyone faced issues, going out of his way to help people. He was also known for giving back to the community.”