Dubai: An ‘AI Retreat’ is set to host 1,000 AI experts from the government, private sector and global tech firms on June 11 at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, the AI Retreat is the first event held under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI).

About DUB.AI In April, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) launched DUB.AI, which focuses on unlocking the power of technology to enhance the quality of life. The plan has a focus on AI governance and its deployment in vital sectors to enhance both the society and economy.

The plan aims to provide an optimal ecosystem for AI companies and global talent by offering a business-friendly environment. DUB.AI aims to accelerate the adoption of AI applications, which will support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by contributing Dh100 billion annually to Dubai’s economy by boosting the digital economy and increasing productivity by 50 per cent.

AI Retreat will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

The event brings together over AI experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the various challenges and opportunities presented by AI locally and globally and contribute to laying the foundational strategies of AI adoption across all sectors.

The conference will host panel discussions, workshops, and high-profile roundtable discussions centred around four key themes: Funding and Financial, Infrastructure, Data Enablement, and Talent Development.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of DFF, underlined the importance of identifying AI opportunities early and accelerating the development of solutions that contribute to a better future for economies and societies. He also noted that the UAE was among the first countries to adopt national initiatives around AI adoption and development.

“The AI Retreat provides an integrated set of pillars to position Dubai as a global destination for AI innovations that drive development, support the digital economy, and enhance the nation’s readiness for the future,” he said.