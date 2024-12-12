Sharjah: The Sharjah Police Science Academy has announced that registration for its Scientific Research Award, which has a prize pool of Dh400,000, has opened on Thursday.

The award’s launch on Wednesday was attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice President of the Academy Council; Brigadier Dr Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the Academy; Colonel Dr Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of the Officers College; department directors and their deputies and faculty members.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Maj Gen Bin Amer said the Academy has long been committed to promoting scientific research through its award, now in its fifth cycle. Sharjah Police has implemented many recommendations from participating researchers, leading to positive outcomes across various specialisations and security fields, he added. Additionally, Sharjah Police will introduce a new honour for researchers whose work helps enhance service quality and efficiency for customers.

Maj Gen Bin Amer announced that leadership will recognise the winning research that effectively tackles issues, reduces costs, enhances customer satisfaction, and offers practical solutions. Additionally, there will be a second prize for research applications.

Award categories and prizes

Brig Al Othmani said the award categories include several levels, one of which is the institutional level.

The second level is the individual work level, which is limited to university and academy students and their employees, educational and research institutions, and police leadership employees.

The third level is for joint works by university and academy students and their employees, educational and research institutions, and police leadership employees. It is required for the applicant at the third level to be a citizen of the UAE, and non-citizens may participate in a joint collective research with a citizen.

Brig Al Othmani said registration for the award will be through the academy’s website. The deadline for submitting research is April 4, 2025, and the winners will be announced in June 2025 at an awards ceremony.

He added that the first place winner in each of the three award levels will receive a cash prize of Dh50,000, the second place winner will receive Dh20,000, while the third place winner will receive Dh10,000.

Conditions for applying

Col Dr Al Yahyai reviewed the conditions for applying for the award:

• the submitted research must be in one of the award’s fields,

• participants are allowed to submit a maximum of two research papers, one individual and the other joint,

• the research must not have previously won an award or been published,

• the researcher must not be a member of the award committees,

• the researcher must not have won in the last cycle of the award,

• the researcher must pledge not to publish the research that has passed the review in any place other than the special issue of the Academy’s magazine,