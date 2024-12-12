A house filled with sparkling snowflakes. It’s nothing less than a magical winter wonderland for Tessa Lindberg’s six-year-old son. Just before the onset of the holiday season, Lindberg and her son sit around a table, carefully preparing snowflakes from paper. Sometimes, they try to experiment and make ‘layered’ snowflakes, by layering multiple snowflakes on top of each other. Diamonds, squares, hearts and stars light up their home, while Lindberg’s husband brings out a set of holiday-themed mugs, and fills it with hot chocolate every evening.

Lindberg’s son says every year, “You don’t need snow, every winter!” And he’s right. You can always create a warm, cosy, frosty atmosphere that captures the joy of the holiday season. Similarly, UAE-based Sharmeshta Anand, an entrepreneur, creates garlands using popcorn and cranberries and looks for fun ways to fold her napkins, while setting a festive table that has a centrepiece of candles and ornaments.

Whether you’re a fan of festive decor, the hygge lifestyle, or just love a good winter-themed space, there are endless ways to bring the enchanting charm of a winterland into your UAE home.

Set the mood with cosy lighting

Opt for lights with dimmers to adjust the brightness according to the mood—perfect for those quiet winter nights spent curled up with a good book or a hot cup of cocoa. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The key to a winter wonderland is warmth—and we’re not just talking about the weather! Start by setting the mood with cosy lighting that mimics the soft, glow warmth of winter evenings. Think fairy lights twinkling in the corners of your rooms or stringing them across your windows for a soft, ethereal look. Aleksandra Mojse, Founder of Moy Design Studio, Dubai explains, “Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the scene—soft fairy lights, LED candles, and shimmering string lights can cast an enchanting glow.” Moreover, LED candles are a great alternative to real ones, creating a warm glow without the worry of an open flame. For that extra fairyland touch, lantern-style lights or snowflake-shaped lamps can add a bit of festive charm. Drape the lights over your bookshelves, or wrap them around your indoor plants for that magical glow.

Bring the outdoors in with winter-inspired decor

Drape a soft faux fur throw over your couch or place fur-lined pillows on your bed for an ultra-cosy feel. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Wishing for a snowstorm in the comfort of your own home? Well, why not? Winter-inspired decorations like snowflakes, pinecones, and twinkling icicle ornaments can turn your home into snowy sight. Add faux snow to mantels, tabletops, and shelves for a wintry feel, or opt for a snow globe on your coffee table for that extra dose of magic. Moreover, embrace the tactile joys of winter by introducing rich textures like faux fur throws and velvet cushions.

Drape a soft faux fur throw over your couch or place fur-lined pillows on your bed for an ultra-cosy feel. Choose deep hues like icy blues, silver, or wintry whites to evoke the chill of winter, or go for warm, earthy tones to keep the atmosphere comforting. Mojse suggests, start by choosing a palette of whites, silvers, and icy blues to evoke the serenity of winter, paired with warm neutrals for balance. Incorporate textures like plush throws, faux fur pillows, and wool rugs to add warmth and invite relaxation. To bring nature indoors, adorn your space with evergreen branches, pinecones, and natural wood elements, evoking the feel of a snowy forest.

Indulge in winter scents

What does winter smell like to you? For Dubai-based Anitha Dev, a homemaker, it smells like cinnamon, hot chocolate and perhaps even pine. She suggests, “Use candles, essential oils, or diffusers with fragrances like spiced apple, cinnamon, clove, or fresh pine to fill your space with that familiar, comforting scent.”

Create a hot beverage station for winter treats

Winter and hot beverages go hand in hand, and a hot beverage station in your kitchen is the perfect way to invite the warmth of the season into your home. Set up a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings—marshmallows, whipped cream, cinnamon sticks, and even a dash of peppermint extract for that extra festive kick, explains Keira Gardner, a Dubai-based interior designer and decorator. Keep a set of seasonal mugs on hand, and add fun touches like holiday-themed stirrers or decorative straws.

Textiles to cosy up your space

The designers have a few fun tips: One of the easiest ways to make your home feel cosy and winter-ready is through textiles. Opt for heavier fabrics like wool, flannel, or cashmere for throws, pillows, and blankets. These materials not only add a luxurious feel to your space but also make it quite inviting. Swap out your lightweight summer bedding for thick, comfy duvets and flannel sheets, and pile on the pillows for a snug, wintery vibe. A plush, soft rug underfoot is a great way to add extra comfort. Consider adding a large area rug in neutral or icy shades to bring the feeling of winter inside, especially for those chilly mornings when you want to feel the warmth underfoot.

Winter-Inspired DIY crafts

With just a few thoughtful touches, you can easily transform your UAE home into a winter wonderland—one that brings joy to the season. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Embrace your inner creative with DIY winter-themed crafts. Create your own snowflakes, hang them around the room, or make rustic wreaths with twigs, pinecones, and faux snow. You can also paint winter scenes on canvases or create a snow scene in a jar to place around your home. These personal touches will make your winterland even more special and unique.