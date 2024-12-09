The Geminids Meteor Shower is an annual celestial event that occurs when the Earth passes through the debris trail of the asteroid, 3200 Phaethon. As these fragments enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up, creating bright streaks of light across the night sky.

According to DAG, the Geminids Meteor Shower gets its name because the meteors appear to originate from a point in the sky within the constellation Gemini (Latin for “Twins”).

This point or the radiant is believed to be the source of the meteors when viewed from the Earth.

The name “Geminids” directly refers to the constellation Gemini, which is associated with the mythological twins Castor and Pollux in Greek and Roman mythology. However, the actual source of the meteors is not the constellation itself, but the debris left behind by 3200 Phaethon. The name simply reflects the meteors’ radiant point in the night sky, added DAG.

History of the Geminids

The Geminids Meteor Shower was first observed in 1862, making it a relatively recent discovery in comparison with other meteor showers like the Perseids, which have been recorded for over 2,000 years. Unlike most meteor showers, which originate from icy comets, the Geminids are the offspring of 3200 Phaethon, a rocky asteroid or extinct comet.

This unique parent body gives the Geminids their distinct, denser particles, which burn brighter and slower as they streak across the sky. The Geminids were initially faint, but over the decades, their intensity has grown, making them one of the most prominent meteor showers today. Observers can now count on the Geminids to deliver a stunning celestial display every December.

How to view the Geminids

The brightness of the Geminids in the night sky is expected to significantly dim the visibility of many meteors. While this will reduce the overall number of meteors seen, the brighter Geminids may still shine through the lunar glare, DAG said.

The group reminded stargazers that meteors travel across the sky too quickly to be observed through telescopes, so they can be viewed best through the naked eye. To make the most of the celestial treat, they should focus on enjoying the brighter meteors and look away from the moon and toward the darkest parts of the sky.

At a Glance