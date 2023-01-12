Sharjah: The Sharjah Police Academy today announced and honoured the winners of the Academy of Police Sciences Award for Scientific Research in its third cycle under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council of the Academy of Police Sciences, and in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice-Chairman of the Council. The honouring ceremony was attended by Dr. Hala Ramadan, Director of the National Centre for Social and Criminological Research in the Arab Republic of Egypt, members of the Academy’s Council and its Advisory Council, and Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director General of the Academy, and a number of others.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the academy, said the award has achieved great recognition among researchers and specialists from inside and outside the UAE.

The 103 research papers submitted by researchers from different nationalities and Arab countries represents a 33 per cent increase in the number of submissions since the first cycle with new fields like cybersecurity, metaverse, social media and the fight against drug crimes being covered, it was revealed.

Brigadier Al Othmani said in 2022, the academy launched the Scientific Research Award in its third cycle, and set goals, the most important of which was to encourage researchers to continue their research activities and initiatives, spread the culture of scientific research and raise the quality of outputs in the country.

He said, “I take this opportunity to recall the Future Readiness Award, launched by the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, which aims to adopt strategic and forward-looking thinking, by preparing future studies that enhance proactivity and readiness.”

He thanked all the participants of the award and congratulated the winners.

The winners

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Bassem Hassan Al Naqbi bagged the first place in the field of cybersecurity, Dr. Ashraf Abdel Qader Qandil second place and Dr. Bahaa Mohammad Al Sayed winning the third place. In the field of metaverse applications in security work, the first place was won by Avatar for Information Technology Consulting, the second place by Dubai Police Academy, and the third place by Abu Dhabi Police College. Finally, in the field of security and legislative confrontation for some crimes, Dr. Marwa Medhat Rashid and Major Dr. Jassim Hamdan bin Jarsh won the first place, and Dr. Asmaa Mohammed Al Darmaki and Amna Al Dhahouri the second place and Mahra Abdul Rahman Al Shehhi the third place.

Brigadier Al Othmani gave a memorial shield to Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, representative of the sponsor of the ceremony.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that this cycle was distinct from other cycles as it dealt with challenges of the current times.

He confirmed that the results and recommendations of the winning research will be circulated to concerned police departments and specialised organisations to deal with crimes.

Major General Al Shamsi appreciated the participants in this award, wishing them further success.