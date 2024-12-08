How it works

Step into the capsule, shaped like the cockpit of a fighter jet, and let the magic begin. The machine fills halfway with warm water before blasting your body with high-speed jets of water infused with microscopic air bubbles. As these bubbles burst, they generate powerful pressure waves that gently dislodge dirt, leaving your skin impeccably clean.

But it’s not just about cleanliness—this device also prioritizes mental relaxation. Electrodes embedded in the seat monitor your biological signals, allowing the AI to adjust the water temperature and project soothing visuals inside the pod. The goal? To leave you feeling both refreshed and tranquil.

A nod to the past

While it feels like a leap into the future, the concept dates back to the 1970 World Expo in Osaka, where Sanyo Electric Co. debuted the first human washing machine. This early version combined hot water, bubbles, and massage balls to clean and relax users. A young Yasuaki Aoyama, now the chairman of Science Co., witnessed this marvel as a child. Over 50 years later, he has reinvented it with modern technology and AI-driven enhancements.

Ready for the world

The Mirai Ningen Sentakuki will make its public debut at the Osaka Kansai Expo, where 1,000 lucky guests will get a chance to try it out. Science Co. plans to launch a mass-market version soon after.

“This isn’t just a cleaning machine—it’s a wellness experience,” says Aoyama. “We’re about 70% of the way there.”