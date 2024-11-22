Dubai: Foggy weather conditions continued over most parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region in the UAE, this morning. The Met office issued red and yellow alerts, warning that fog cover was expected over some coastal and internal areas till 9.30am.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) foggy weather conditions were reported over Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra Region, over Arjan in Abu Dhabi and over Gasyoura in Al Ain.

The NCM also issued red alert over some areas in Abu Dhabi.

Motorists have been urged to drive carefully due to the fog formation causing deterioration in horizontal visibility.

Visibility is expected to drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas , till 9.30am today, November 22.

According to the NCM, weather conditions across the country are expected to be clear to partly cloudy at times.

Temperatures are also expected to decrease over the coastal areas in the region, today.

Temperature highs in the internal regions of the country will be between 29 and 33 degree Celsius. Coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah will see temperature highs around 28 and 32 degree Celsius. And, afternoon temperatures in mountainous regions will be between 19 and 24 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, temperature lows are expected to be between 14 and 19 degree Celsius in the internal regions, between 16 and 21 degree Celsius in coastal areas, and between 12 and 18 degree Celsius in mountainous regions.