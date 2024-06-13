Sharjah: Sharjah Police have busted a gang involved in electronic financial crimes ripping residents of millions of dirhams.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police revealed details of ‘Case 173’ at a press conference on Thursday and said that two key members of the gang involved in electronic financial crime has been arrested. Out of the total five members of the gang, two Africans have been arrested, one African is at large in the UAE while two Asians are outside the country.
Police have recovered from him 173 counterfeit bank cards used for more than Dh3million cash withdrawls from ATMs.
Brigadier Omar Abu Al Zoud, Director General of Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police said that police have also recovered 132 chequebooks used in scams, 21 smartphones, 18 Emirates ID cards of expatriates targeted in fraud, and six forged company stamps. Additionally, they reported fraudulent withdrawals Dh3,011,854 from 11 unidentified accounts.
Police also found Dh95,320 cash during the raid.
More to come.