Dubai Police dismantle International gang exploiting fake companies to move stolen funds

According to a statement from Dubai Police, the gang established fictitious commercial entities that had no real business operations. These shell companies were used to deceive regulators and banks, providing a front for unlawful financial transfers. The primary goal was to conceal the origins of money stolen with compromised bank cards and illegally profit from the transactions.

Dubai Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international criminal gang that used fake companies to launder millions of dollars obtained through fraudulent financial transactions. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

This case underscores Dubai Police's ongoing commitment to combating organized fraud and safeguarding the emirate's financial and economic framework against illegal activities. The police force renewed its call for both individuals and businesses to remain vigilant. They urged the public to report any suspicious activities through the 'Police Eye' service or by calling 901.

The successful operation was the result of extensive monitoring and close collaboration with strategic partners. Specialized police teams were able to uncover the group's fraudulent methods, apprehend all members of the gang, and refer them to the appropriate judicial authorities for prosecution.

