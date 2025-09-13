Dubai Police issue safety advisory ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the ESC, confirmed that specialised police units are fully prepared to secure all Asia Cup 2025 matches. He warned that any disruption to safety would be dealt with firmly and that legal measures would be taken to protect both fans and facilities.

Dubai: With the much-anticipated Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC) has urged fans to uphold sportsmanship and follow stadium rules. Officials stressed that spectator conduct should reflect the UAE’s reputation for hosting world-class sporting events.

Citing the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events, Al Mazrouei noted that offenders face tough penalties. Entering the pitch without authorisation or carrying banned items such as fireworks could result in one to three months in prison and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.