Will Asia Cup 2025 final see it's first-ever India-Pakistan clash?

In 17 Asia Cups since 1984, India and Pakistan have never faced each other in a final

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Virendra Saklani

Dubai: Few fixtures in world sport stir the soul like an India vs Pakistan cricket match. It’s more than a game — it’s a spectacle of passion, pride, and history. As the two giants of world cricket prepare to clash again on September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium in the Asia Cup, fans hope this showdown could finally deliver a historic first: an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final.

Despite the Asia Cup being held 17 times since its inception in 1984, India and Pakistan — two of Asia’s most successful cricketing nations — have never met in the final. It’s a statistical oddity that frustrates fans on both sides of the border. While the rivalry has produced unforgettable encounters in group stages and Super Four matches, the elusive title clash remains a dream unfulfilled.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry carries immense emotional weight and national significance. Every meeting between the two nations is a high-stakes event, watched by millions worldwide, and played out in packed stadiums under intense pressure.

Faced of 18 times

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced off 18 times across both ODI and T20 formats. India leads the head-to-head with 10 wins, while Pakistan has 6 victories. Two matches ended without a result. These encounters often become turning points in the tournament, with qualification and national pride hanging in the balance.

India’s dominance over Pakistan in ICC tournaments defines their modern rivalry. In ODI World Cups, India boasts a perfect 8-0 record. In T20 World Cups, the tally stands at 7-1 in India’s favor. This stronghold makes India the favorites in most high-pressure matches.

Yet Pakistan remains unpredictable, passionate, and capable of turning the tables on any given day.

The upcoming group-stage clash on September 14 is more than another chapter in this storied rivalry. It could set the tone for a potential final — if both teams advance through the Super Four and secure spots. With world-class talent on both sides and a relentless hunger for victory, the cricketing world waits in anticipation.

Rewrite history?

For India, it’s a chance to extend dominance. For Pakistan, an opportunity to rewrite the script. For fans, it promises drama, emotion, and edge-of-the-seat excitement.

From trending hashtags and emotional fan reactions to record-breaking viewership and the roar of packed stadiums, an India vs Pakistan match delivers every time. It’s not just cricket; it’s a spectacle, a confrontation, and a memory in the making.

As the countdown to September 14 continues, one question remains: Will this be the year we finally witness an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final?

Only time will tell. One thing is certain — cricket fans around the world will not want to miss a second.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
