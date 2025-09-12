Will Asia Cup 2025 final see it's first-ever India-Pakistan clash?

Despite the Asia Cup being held 17 times since its inception in 1984, India and Pakistan — two of Asia’s most successful cricketing nations — have never met in the final. It’s a statistical oddity that frustrates fans on both sides of the border. While the rivalry has produced unforgettable encounters in group stages and Super Four matches, the elusive title clash remains a dream unfulfilled.

Dubai: Few fixtures in world sport stir the soul like an India vs Pakistan cricket match. It’s more than a game — it’s a spectacle of passion, pride, and history. As the two giants of world cricket prepare to clash again on September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium in the Asia Cup, fans hope this showdown could finally deliver a historic first: an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final.

The upcoming group-stage clash on September 14 is more than another chapter in this storied rivalry. It could set the tone for a potential final — if both teams advance through the Super Four and secure spots. With world-class talent on both sides and a relentless hunger for victory, the cricketing world waits in anticipation.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced off 18 times across both ODI and T20 formats. India leads the head-to-head with 10 wins, while Pakistan has 6 victories. Two matches ended without a result. These encounters often become turning points in the tournament, with qualification and national pride hanging in the balance.

