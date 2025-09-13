GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police summon reckless driver after dangerous overtaking incident, car impounded

Police urge public to report reckless behaviour via smart app or 901

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Overtaking in restricted zones is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to fatal crashes
Dubai: Dubai Police have summoned a motorist for reckless driving after he was caught overtaking dangerously on a two-way street, endangering his life and that of other road users.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said such behaviour is a grave violation of traffic regulations and a major risk to public safety.

He explained that the driver attempted to overtake in a prohibited area, ignoring oncoming traffic. “This reckless act posed a severe threat to his own life and the lives of others, nearly resulting in a head-on collision — an accident only avoided thanks to the quick reflexes of the other driver,” Brig. Bin Suwaidan said.

He stressed that overtaking in restricted zones is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to fatal crashes. Dubai Police, he added, take such violations seriously and will continue to enforce traffic laws strictly to protect lives and property.

The officer also urged the public to support police efforts by reporting reckless driving or suspicious road behaviour through the ‘We Are All Police’ service by dialling 901 or using the Dubai Police smart app.

