Ministry warns drivers: Dh2,400 penalties for school zone violations

Drivers stressing that a financial penalty will be imposed on violators
The Ministry of Interior has warned drivers against failing to stop when the “Stop” arm of school buses is activated, stressing that a financial penalty will be imposed on violators.
Abu Dhabi Police also cautioned against three violations, describing them as the most frequent around schools: random parking of vehicles, failure to make a complete stop when the “Stop” arm of buses is extended, and pedestrians crossing from undesignated areas.
Stopping in the middle of the road without justification incurs a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points.
Crossing the road from undesignated areas incurs a fine of Dh400.
Failure to stop at the bus “Stop” arm incurs a fine of Dh1,000.
This totals Dh2,400 in penalties.
The Ministry of Interior urged drivers and parents to comply with traffic laws in school zones, ensure vehicle safety, adhere to the speed limits around schools, avoid distractions such as mobile phone use while driving, keep to designated lanes, maintain safe following distances, and give pedestrians priority at crossings.
Statistics from the Ministry of Interior revealed that traffic departments across the UAE recorded 24,028 violations against drivers for failing to stop when the school bus “Stop” sign was displayed.
Coinciding with the start of the new academic year, the Ministry of Interior, through the Federal Traffic Council and in coordination with police departments nationwide, launched the “Safe School Year” campaign. The initiative aims to enhance road safety, protect lives, and ensure smooth traffic flow, providing a safe environment for students from the first day of school.
Major Khalid Obaid Al Dhaheri, from Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate, speaking on the “Aman wa Amn” program broadcast on Abu Dhabi Police platforms, highlighted unsafe practices by some parents, particularly random vehicle parking on roads near schools. He stressed that such behavior disrupts traffic flow and increases the risk of serious accidents.
He pointed out that the most dangerous and frequent violations near schools are random parking, failing to stop at the school bus “Stop” arm, and unsafe pedestrian crossings. These, he warned, can lead to fatal accidents.
Al Dhaheri emphasized that traffic fines are meant to deter reckless behaviors by drivers and pedestrians. He urged parents and students to cross only from designated pedestrian crossings, warning that random crossing poses serious risks.
He added that Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with strategic partners, has prepared extensively for the new school year to ensure student safety, underscoring that student safety is among Abu Dhabi Police’s top priorities. Initiatives include awareness workshops for bus operators, public transport drivers, students, and parents, reinforcing the strategic goal of enhancing traffic safety culture.
Highlighting field operations, Al Dhaheri said police presence is being intensified in key areas expected to see heavy traffic, through patrols and motorcycle units. Officers are stationed near schools to regulate traffic, ensure students get on and off buses safely, and direct vehicles to designated parking areas.
He stressed that student safety is a collective responsibility and urged parents to adhere to speed limits around schools, avoid distractions—especially mobile phone use—and maintain a minimum distance of five meters when stopping in both directions of a school bus with an active “Stop” sign.
According to Ministry of Interior statistics, traffic departments nationwide registered 116 violations against drivers for failing to stop when school buses activated their “Stop” signs.
Additionally, school bus drivers were also fined last year 2024 for failing to activate the “Stop” sign and not following traffic instructions. The Ministry imposes a Dh500 fine on school bus drivers who fail to display the sign when students are boarding or alighting.
Violations were distributed as follows:
4 in Abu Dhabi
26 in Dubai
6 in Sharjah
79 in Ajman
1 in Umm Al Quwain
Violation: Overtaking a school bus with its “Stop” sign activated.
Fine: Dh1,000
Additional Penalty: 10 black points recorded on the driver’s license.
Traffic departments across all Emirates apply Articles (90) and (91) of the Federal Traffic Law to penalize school bus drivers with a fine of Dh500 and six black points if they fail to activate the “STOP” sign when students are boarding or disembarking from the bus.
In addition, Article (91), recently introduced under the Federal Traffic Law, imposes a fine of Dh1,000 and 10 black points for failing to come to a complete stop when a school bus extends its “STOP” sign.
Violations and fines for reckless drivers near school buses
Traffic departments also enforce the updated Article (91) against motorists who fail to come to a full stop near school buses when the “STOP” sign is activated, with a penalty of Dh1,000 and 10 black points.
Traffic authorities have warned that ignoring the “STOP” sign poses serious risks, as it may cause accidents and endanger students’ lives while boarding or alighting from buses. They emphasized strict enforcement through police patrols and traffic investigations to monitor and penalize violators.
The law obliges drivers to stop at least five meters away from the bus in both directions on single-lane roads when the school bus activates its side “STOP” sign. On dual carriageways, all vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus must come to a complete stop at a minimum distance of five meters.
Abu Dhabi Police highlighted that the activation of the school bus “STOP” sign aims to ensure student safety. They urged bus drivers not to stop on main roads or in public transport stops, to comply with traffic laws and speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, fasten seatbelts, and ensure that students are picked up and dropped off only at safe locations.
