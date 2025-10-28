Abu Dhabi Police tighten rules for drivers under 21

Drivers face stricter penalties for traffic violations in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police clarified that probationary driving licenses held by motorists under the age of 21 will be revoked if the drivers repeatedly accumulate the maximum number of traffic points during their trial period. Once revoked, the driver will not be eligible to apply for a new license for one year, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Khalfan Al Kaabi, from the Traffic Points Program Department at the Directorate of Follow-up and Aftercare in Abu Dhabi Police, said that the measure aims to instill greater responsibility among young drivers and reduce serious traffic violations.
Under the federal traffic law and its executive regulations, each driver is assigned a set number of traffic points for certain violations. These points remain on the driver’s record for one year, after which they are removed, provided the total number of points does not reach the cumulative limit of 24 points.
“If a driver reaches the cumulative limit, their license is suspended, and they are prohibited from driving any vehicle,” Al Kaabi explained.
“They then have two options: either to have their license suspended for a fixed period or to recover it through a rehabilitation program offered by the Traffic Points Department.”
Al Kaabi clarified that for drivers under 21, those holding probationary licenses, the consequences are stricter. If a young driver reaches the 24-point limit, they must either accept a six-month license suspension or pay Dh2,400 to enroll in a one-day traffic offender rehabilitation course as part of the Traffic Points Program.
However, if the same driver again reaches the cumulative limit during the trial period, their license will be revoked entirely, and they will be barred from applying for a new license for one year from the date of cancellation.
For drivers aged 21 and above with permanent licenses, a first-time accumulation of 24 points results in a three-month suspension or attendance in a similar training program with the same fee. If the violation is repeated within a year, the suspension period increases to six months.
Al Kaabi warned of the dangers associated with severe violations that carry high penalty points, such as running a red light (12 points) and endangering lives (23 points). These offenses, he said, are among the most serious causes of fatal accidents.
Speaking on the 'Amn wa Aman' (Safety and Security) program broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police, Al Kaabi outlined the services offered to help drivers regain their licenses or reduce their accumulated points.
Drivers with between 8 and 23 points can voluntarily enroll in a points reduction program, attend an educational session, and pay Dh800 to deduct eight points from their record. These programs are offered across Abu Dhabi, at the Mussafah Traffic Points Department, the Al Ain branch, and the Zayed City branch in Al Dhafra region.
The training sessions cover key topics such as the concept of traffic points, the consequences of accumulation, road safety principles, and examples of common violations recorded by electronic gates.
The Abu Dhabi Police emphasised that the objective of these initiatives is not punitive but educational, to reform driving behavior, raise awareness, and reinforce a culture of responsibility on the roads.
“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Al Kaabi said. “We urge all drivers to respect traffic laws, avoid reckless behaviour, and serve as role models for safe and responsible driving.”
