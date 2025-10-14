Watch movies in style: India’s first luxury dine-in cinema

GOLD/FOREX
India has opened its first luxury dine-in cinema at M5 ECity Mall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, offering moviegoers a more immersive and comfort-driven experience. The new venue introduces a format where audiences can enjoy gourmet meals prepared by in-house chefs while watching films.

Located in Bengaluru’s M5 ECity Mall, India’s first luxury dine-in cinema, launched by the country’s largest film chain “PVR INOX”, combines the big-screen experience with restaurant-style dining, offering a fresh alternative to conventional theatres.

A new kind of movie experience

The concept redefines traditional cinema by combining premium interiors, restaurant-quality dining and state-of-the-art screening technology. Each auditorium features plush recliners, soft lighting, and a dedicated service system that delivers freshly prepared dishes directly to each seat.

Guests can choose from a curated gourmet menu cooked in live kitchens, with dishes ranging from global favourites to regional specialities. The idea is to make cinema-going a complete sensory experience — not just about watching a film, but enjoying food and ambience in equal measure.

Designed for comfort and community

The dine-in model caters to changing audience preferences, where the emphasis is shifting from passive viewing to social and lifestyle experiences. Lounge-style foyers and café-inspired waiting areas allow visitors to relax before or after a screening, while interactive VR and gaming zones aim to attract younger audiences.

Industry observers say the design reflects a wider global trend in entertainment spaces — where theatres evolve into multipurpose social hubs blending leisure, dining and digital interaction.

Advanced cinema technology

Each screening hall is equipped with Dolby Atmos and 4K Laser projection systems, ensuring a high-quality audiovisual experience that rivals the best global standards. The addition of immersive surround sound formats such as DTS:X and Dolby 7.1 further enhances viewing quality.

Dynamic pricing model

The dine-in experience follows a flexible pricing structure — ₹490 for a two-seater table and ₹990 for a four-seater. Prices may vary depending on the event, film, or artist, and can be lower for corporate or educational bookings.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates 1,757 screens across 353 properties in 111 cities, including 580 screens in South India.

Part of a growing lifestyle shift

India’s cinema industry has been experimenting with new formats to bring audiences back to theatres after the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Luxury and dine-in models are emerging as part of that evolution — offering experiences that can’t be replicated at home.

As multiplexes across major Indian cities evolve, Bengaluru’s new dine-in cinema could serve as a blueprint for future developments, signalling how entertainment spaces are adapting to a more experience-driven generation of viewers.

