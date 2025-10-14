There's fancy food and a beautiful view here too
The outdoors may be calling your name but that doesn’t mean it has to be an exercise-fuelled activity. Drumroll please… an outdoor cinema is making a comeback just in time for the mid-term break. Now, you can chill outdoors, under the night sky as you watch the latest movies. What are we talking about?
Vox Cinemas’ Moonlight experience, which is back at Galleria Mall on Al Wasl Road.
That means fantastic photo opportunities before and after the screening (just saying). This spot offers a luxe way to see a film, complete with loungers and couches, bean bags and footrests, and of course Dolby 7.1 surround sound, because nothing spoils a movie experience more than terrible audio. The cinema is opening tomorrow (October 15) and the first couple of movies in the line-up are One Battle After Another (at 7.30pm) and The Smashing Machine (at 10.30pm).
Go hungry, they’ve got an all-new menu to choose from (and you can order right from your seat).
On weekends, the first session is dedicated to families, offering two adults and two an unforgettable movie moment.
We can’t wait!
