That means fantastic photo opportunities before and after the screening (just saying). This spot offers a luxe way to see a film, complete with loungers and couches, bean bags and footrests, and of course Dolby 7.1 surround sound, because nothing spoils a movie experience more than terrible audio. The cinema is opening tomorrow (October 15) and the first couple of movies in the line-up are One Battle After Another (at 7.30pm) and The Smashing Machine (at 10.30pm).

The outdoors may be calling your name but that doesn’t mean it has to be an exercise-fuelled activity. Drumroll please… an outdoor cinema is making a comeback just in time for the mid-term break. Now, you can chill outdoors, under the night sky as you watch the latest movies. What are we talking about?

