Watch Hollywood hit ' One Battle After Another' at this open-air cinema in Dubai during the mid-week break

There's fancy food and a beautiful view here too

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Vox Cinema Moonlight experience
The outdoors may be calling your name but that doesn’t mean it has to be an exercise-fuelled activity. Drumroll please… an outdoor cinema is making a comeback just in time for the mid-term break. Now, you can chill outdoors, under the night sky as you watch the latest movies.  What are we talking about?

Vox Cinemas’ Moonlight experience, which is back at Galleria Mall on Al Wasl Road.

That means fantastic photo opportunities before and after the screening (just saying). This spot offers a luxe way to see a film, complete with loungers and couches, bean bags and footrests, and of course  Dolby 7.1 surround sound, because nothing spoils a movie experience more than terrible audio. The cinema is opening tomorrow (October 15) and the first couple of movies in the line-up are One Battle After Another (at 7.30pm) and The Smashing Machine (at 10.30pm).

Go hungry, they’ve got an all-new menu to choose from (and you can order right from your seat).

On weekends, the first session is dedicated to families, offering two adults and two an unforgettable movie moment.

We can’t wait!

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
