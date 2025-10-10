From Bollywood Star to Businessman: Vivek Oberoi's journey of balance and purpose

His memories of childhood Diwalis are vivid. “I can still close my eyes and feel it all,” he says. “The fragrance of fresh marigolds, the sound of the aarti bells, the crackle of fireworks in the distance, and my mother’s homemade sweets.” His father, actor Suresh Oberoi, would lead the prayers and remind everyone that the victory of light over darkness wasn’t just symbolic, it was a daily practice, something to live by. “Those memories are etched in my heart,” he says. “I try to recreate that same magic for my own children now.”