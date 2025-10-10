From Bollywood Star to Businessman: Vivek Oberoi's journey of balance and purpose

Vivek Oberoi speaks on life in Dubai, family, purpose, and the deeper light of Diwali
If you met Vivek Oberoi today, the first thing you notice isn’t the actor who once lit up Bollywood with his debut in Company or the charm that made him a poster boy of early-2000s cinema. It’s his calm.
The restless energy of his younger years has softened into something quieter, more deliberate. Living between Dubai and Mumbai, Oberoi now moves through life with the ease of someone who’s learned to balance fame, family, and business without letting one blur into the other.
Diwali, he says, means something entirely different to him now. “It is no longer just about lights and festivities, but about creating memories for my children, teaching them the values of love, gratitude, and togetherness.” The actor, now a husband and father, speaks of how the festival has evolved in his home. The rituals he grew up with blend naturally with new ones his family has created. “It’s about passing on the spirit of Diwali in its truest form,” he explains.
His memories of childhood Diwalis are vivid. “I can still close my eyes and feel it all,” he says. “The fragrance of fresh marigolds, the sound of the aarti bells, the crackle of fireworks in the distance, and my mother’s homemade sweets.” His father, actor Suresh Oberoi, would lead the prayers and remind everyone that the victory of light over darkness wasn’t just symbolic, it was a daily practice, something to live by. “Those memories are etched in my heart,” he says. “I try to recreate that same magic for my own children now.”
In the middle of celebration and noise, Oberoi holds on to one ritual. “Every Diwali, I take a quiet moment after the main pooja to sit in silence and just reflect,” he says. “I light a single diya and thank the universe for all its blessings, the people I love, the work I’m grateful for, and the opportunities to give back.”
That small act of gratitude, he explains, “reminds me to carry light within, not just during Diwali but every day.”
Much of that balance comes from his life in the emirate. “Dubai drew me in with its unique mix of serenity and ambition,” he says. “It offers a beautiful balance where I can be present with my family without the constant buzz that comes with my life in Mumbai.”
For someone who has always lived in the public eye, Dubai gives him what he values most — space. “Don’t get me wrong, I love the energy of Mumbai; it’s home,” he says. “But Dubai gives me stillness and the space to recharge.”
His Diwali celebrations here are intimate. “We keep it mostly with close family, home-cooked meals, and lots of laughter,” he says. Yet even far from India, the festival feels whole. “The Indian community in Dubai is incredible,” he adds. “The festival still feels rich, vibrant, and deeply rooted in tradition. It’s heart-warming to see how Diwali brings people together, no matter where in the world you are.”
Then there’s the other kind of family — the team at BNW Developments, his real estate venture. “Another special part of the season for me is celebrating with our extended family at BNW,” he says. “Our entire team, along with partners, investors, and their families, comes together. We fly in artists from India, there’s music, amazing food, and the enthusiasm is contagious.” For Oberoi, those nights feel like home again. “It’s a beautiful reminder that Diwali isn’t just about lighting up our homes, but about the people we share that light with.”
Away from work, his days in Dubai are built around small joys. “A perfect day begins with an early morning yoga routine, followed by breakfast with the kids,” he says. “I try to keep my mornings slow and intentional.” Work follows — meetings, calls, time spent across his ventures — but his evenings are non-negotiable. “Evenings are sacred,” he says simply. “I love winding down with the family, helping the kids with homework, watching a movie, or playing with them in the pool. It’s the simple things I’ve come to cherish the most.”
It’s been over two decades since Company announced him as one of the most promising actors of his generation. He’s seen the industry morph around him, shaped by technology, streaming platforms, and new voices. “We’re in such an exciting phase where content is king,” he says. “There’s a hunger for real, layered storytelling and audiences are more open-minded than ever.”
He admires the new wave of filmmakers taking risks. “Young directors are pushing boundaries,” he says. “OTT platforms have given space for unconventional stories to thrive. As an actor, it’s a refreshing space to be in.”
At this stage in his career, he’s selective about the stories he takes on. “I’m drawn to roles that contribute to the larger narrative of storytelling,” he says. “I’ve been exploring work that challenges me creatively and resonates on a deeper level.”
He adds, “I feel grateful to be in a space where I can be intentional with the stories I choose to tell.”
He’s always been a believer in the collective. “Collaboration is where the magic happens,” he says. “When egos are set aside and everyone brings their heart and craft to the table, that’s when stories come alive.”
Whether it’s the chemistry with a co-star or a director’s vision, Oberoi thrives in the push and pull of creation. “Film is a team effort, and the joy of creating something beautiful together is unmatched.”
Beyond acting, Oberoi has quietly built a reputation as a sharp entrepreneur. He’s involved in several ventures, including real estate, education, and healthcare. “Resilience is the biggest lesson I’ve carried from showbiz into business,” he says. “In film, you face constant highs and lows, and you learn that success is never permanent, and neither is failure.”
That lesson has helped him navigate the unpredictable world of start-ups and investments. “You need to have passion, yes, but also the ability to bounce back, adapt, and keep moving forward.”
He approaches entrepreneurship with a clear formula. “A mix of passion, instinct, and strategy,” he says.
“Passion is the spark, instinct tells me if something aligns with my values, and strategy ensures it’s sustainable.” Yet, purpose remains the true driver. “If a venture can create real impact — whether it’s in education, sustainability, or health — that’s what excites me.”
Oberoi’s tone shifts slightly when he talks about purpose. There’s a certain gravity to his words, as if this is the part of his life that matters most now. “I try to focus on causes where I can bring tangible change,” he says. “Whether it is supporting the education of underprivileged children or working on rural healthcare initiatives, my wife and I often sit together to reassess where we can help the most.”
These aren’t side projects. They’re part of the rhythm of his family life. “It’s a family decision,” he says. “Something we want our kids to grow up valuing too.”
If he could dedicate this Diwali to one cause, he knows exactly which one. “The children who are still waiting for access to basic education,” he says.
“I believe education is the ultimate equaliser. It can break cycles of poverty and open doors to a better future. Every child deserves that light in their life.”
In many ways, that idea — of light, of continuity — threads through everything he says. The rituals he inherited. The businesses he builds. The causes he backs. Even the way he now defines success.
There’s no grand reinvention here. Just an actor who grew up, learned to listen more, and found his balance in a world that rarely allows it. “Diwali reminds me that we all carry the power to light up the world around us,” he says. “Sometimes it’s through what we do. Sometimes it’s just through who we are.”
