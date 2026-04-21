Stop arm rules explained as Dubai strengthens child road safety focus
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has taken to social media to remind motorists of the importance of strictly following school bus stop arm regulations, stressing that road safety for children remains a shared responsibility.
In its message, the authority said drivers must comply with stop arm instructions when a school bus is picking up or dropping off students.
“To ensure the safety of children on the roads, RTA recommends that all vehicle drivers follow the stop arm instructions for school buses. Together, we ensure safer roads for all our children,” the authority said.
RTA reiterated that all motorists must adhere to school bus stop arm rules to protect students during boarding and alighting.
“In order to ensure children’s safety on the road, RTA advises all motorists to follow the school bus stop arm regulations. Together, we can keep roads safe for every child,” it added.
RTA outlined key safety requirements that all drivers must follow:
Vehicles must remain stopped until all students have crossed and reached the safe zone
The stop arm is fully withdrawn
Flashing lights on the school bus are turned off
The authority warned that any violation of stop arm regulations will result in a fine.
Divided roads (with a median or barrier):
Vehicles travelling behind the school bus must stop at least 5 metres behind it
Undivided roads (no median or barrier):
Vehicles in both directions must stop at least 5 metres from the school bus
RTA clarified that divided roads refer to roads separated by a median or physical barrier, while undivided roads have no separation between directions.
The authority continues to emphasise road discipline as part of wider efforts to enhance child safety across Dubai’s transport network.