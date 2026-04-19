Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers to stop for school buses or face fines
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has renewed calls for motorists to stop fully when a school bus extends its “Stop” sign, warning that failure to comply puts students at risk and carries strict penalties.
In an awareness video shared online, police demonstrated how drivers must come to a complete halt in both directions and maintain a minimum distance of five metres from the bus to allow students to cross safely.
The guidance is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce road safety around school transport.
Authorities said motorists who fail to stop when the sign is displayed will face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic black points, stressing that adherence to the rule is essential to protect children during boarding and drop-off times.
The renewed warning comes as schools prepare to resume in-person operations on Monday, bringing a return to peak-hour traffic around school zones.