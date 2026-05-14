Why UAE businesses are rethinking liquidity and making idle cash work harder

Businesses look for smarter cash management that prioritise flexibility and accessibility
As operating environments become increasingly dynamic, UAE businesses are rethinking the role of liquidity within their financial strategies. Once viewed primarily as a safeguard, idle cash is now being examined more critically, particularly at a time when capital efficiency, operational agility and smarter balance sheet management are becoming key business priorities.
Across industries, businesses are increasingly balancing two critical priorities: maintaining immediate access to funds to support operations, growth and working capital requirements, while also ensuring surplus balances generate meaningful returns. This has accelerated a shift away from passive cash holdings towards more strategic cash management approaches that prioritise flexibility, accessibility and financial efficiency without the constraints of long-term lock-ups.
For many businesses, maintaining healthy cash reserves remains both necessary and prudent. However, leaving surplus balances dormant can gradually diminish their strategic value over time. While traditional fixed structures may offer stronger returns, they often come at the expense of flexibility — an increasingly difficult trade-off for businesses managing evolving market conditions, expansion plans and fluctuating operational costs.
As a result, business leaders are increasingly seeking solutions that deliver stronger returns without compromising flexibility. This has elevated the importance of operational accounts that allow businesses to optimise surplus liquidity while maintaining full access to funds, offering a more practical and commercially relevant approach aligned with real-world cash flow requirements.
This shift reflects a broader evolution in business banking, where companies increasingly expect banks to support not only financing needs, but broader balance sheet optimisation and smarter treasury management. Monthly visibility of returns, immediate access to funds and relationship-led advisory support are becoming increasingly important factors in how businesses evaluate their banking partnerships.
Flexible solutions that allow businesses to maintain full access to liquidity while generating incremental returns are increasingly being viewed as an important pillar of resilient financial planning.
Recognising this shift, banks are evolving their offerings to better align with the changing expectations of corporate clients.
National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), one of the UAE’s longest established banks, has built its approach around these principles through relationship-driven banking and a deep understanding of the local business landscape. With decades of experience supporting businesses across multiple economic cycles, NBF continues to focus on delivering practical and commercially relevant financial solutions that help businesses strengthen cash flow while retaining operational flexibility.
Businesses today are increasingly seeking liquidity solutions that balance returns with day-to-day operational flexibility. In response, NBF has introduced tailored deposit initiatives designed to help businesses optimise surplus liquidity more effectively while maintaining full access to their funds.
Under the Business Banking proposition, new-to-bank Business Banking clients can earn up to 2.5 per cent a year in bonus interest on new funds, paid monthly. In parallel, existing Corporate Banking and Business Banking clients placing incremental funds are also eligible to earn up to 2.5 per cent per annum, enabling a broader range of businesses to enhance returns on operational balances without compromising liquidity.
Both campaigns are currently running for a period of three months, subject to terms and conditions.
Rather than treating liquidity as idle capital, the initiatives reflect a broader shift towards smarter cash management strategies that strengthen cash flow while preserving operational agility. Monthly interest payouts provide businesses with greater flexibility, aligning more closely with operational cash cycles and evolving treasury requirements.
For businesses preparing for expansion, managing seasonal fluctuations or strengthening financial reserves, flexible liquidity solutions can offer a practical balance between accessibility, control and return.
As businesses across the UAE continue to professionalise their financial strategies, the conversation around liquidity is steadily evolving from preservation to optimisation. Banks that combine local market insight with flexible and commercially relevant solutions are increasingly viewed as strategic partners, supporting businesses not only through growth phases, but also through changing economic conditions and evolving operational demands.
With its long-standing focus on adaptability, trust and relationship banking, NBF remains committed to helping businesses make smarter, more efficient use of their capital and supporting more resilient financial planning in an increasingly dynamic economic environment.
Businesses interested in optimising their liquidity can speak to an NBF Relationship Manager or visit www.nbf.ae for more information.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.