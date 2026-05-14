Why UAE businesses are rethinking liquidity and making idle cash work harder

As operating environments become increasingly dynamic, UAE businesses are rethinking the role of liquidity within their financial strategies. Once viewed primarily as a safeguard, idle cash is now being examined more critically, particularly at a time when capital efficiency, operational agility and smarter balance sheet management are becoming key business priorities.

Across industries, businesses are increasingly balancing two critical priorities: maintaining immediate access to funds to support operations, growth and working capital requirements, while also ensuring surplus balances generate meaningful returns. This has accelerated a shift away from passive cash holdings towards more strategic cash management approaches that prioritise flexibility, accessibility and financial efficiency without the constraints of long-term lock-ups.

For many businesses, maintaining healthy cash reserves remains both necessary and prudent. However, leaving surplus balances dormant can gradually diminish their strategic value over time. While traditional fixed structures may offer stronger returns, they often come at the expense of flexibility — an increasingly difficult trade-off for businesses managing evolving market conditions, expansion plans and fluctuating operational costs.

Stronger returns without compromising flexibility