Toll gates run 24/7; drivers pay Dh4 per crossing under Abu Dhabi system
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will introduce two additional toll gates under the Darb toll system from Monday, with authorities seeking to ease congestion and improve traffic flow across key corridors.
The Integrated Transport Centre, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the new gates will operate around the clock, seven days a week, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the emirate’s road network. The rollout is being carried out in cooperation with Q Mobility, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
The two toll points are located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road in the Ghantoot area, and on Karama Oasis Road at the entrance and exit of Sheikh Zayed Road. The Centre said the sites were selected based on detailed traffic studies assessing vehicle density, travel patterns and the availability of alternative routes.
Motorists passing through either gate will be charged Dh4 per crossing, in line with the emirate’s tolling framework. Existing exemptions will remain in place for one registered vehicle per category, including senior citizens, people of determination, low-income residents and retired Emiratis.
Authorities said drivers using the Karama Oasis Road gate would be able to divert via Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Road or Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, while those travelling through Ghantoot could opt for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road as an alternative route.
The centre said the addition of the new gates is part of a strategy to accommodate urban expansion and rising traffic volumes. It added that the impact of the new toll points would be monitored through periodic reviews, with usage patterns analysed to ensure the system continues to meet transport needs effectively, particularly during peak hours.