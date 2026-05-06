Vice President visits ADNOC, EDGE and IHC pavilions
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday toured the “Make it in the Emirates 2006”, currently taking place at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed stopped at the ADNOC Group pavilion, where he was briefed on the company’s operational and technological capabilities.
He also visited the EDGE Group pavilion, which is showcasing its achievements in localising supply chains, advancing manufacturing, developing national talent and driving technological innovation.
Sheikh Mohammed further toured the pavilion of International Holding Company (IHC), where he was introduced to a range of projects led by its subsidiaries, spanning manufacturing, technology and strategic infrastructure sectors.
This year’s edition is the largest to date, featuring more than 1,200 exhibitors, with activities running until May 7.