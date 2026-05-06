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Sheikh Mohammed visits ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ in Abu Dhabi

Vice President visits ADNOC, EDGE and IHC pavilions

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday toured “Make it in the Emirates 2006'.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday toured “Make it in the Emirates 2006'.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday toured the “Make it in the Emirates 2006”, currently taking place at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed stopped at the ADNOC Group pavilion, where he was briefed on the company’s operational and technological capabilities.

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He also visited the EDGE Group pavilion, which is showcasing its achievements in localising supply chains, advancing manufacturing, developing national talent and driving technological innovation.

Sheikh Mohammed further toured the pavilion of International Holding Company (IHC), where he was introduced to a range of projects led by its subsidiaries, spanning manufacturing, technology and strategic infrastructure sectors.

This year’s edition is the largest to date, featuring more than 1,200 exhibitors, with activities running until May 7.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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