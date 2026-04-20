Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi

In a post on social media, authorities said the incident occurred after Global Village in the direction of Abu Dhabi, advising road users to remain vigilant and prioritise safety.

Motorists were warned of possible delays and asked to adhere to traffic instructions and reduce speed when approaching the site.

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