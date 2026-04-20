Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi

Motorists were warned of delays and asked to adhere to traffic instructions
Dubai: Dubai Police have alerted motorists to a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, urging drivers to exercise caution while passing the affected area.
In a post on social media, authorities said the incident occurred after Global Village in the direction of Abu Dhabi, advising road users to remain vigilant and prioritise safety.
Motorists were warned of possible delays and asked to adhere to traffic instructions and reduce speed when approaching the site.
Dubai Police regularly issue real-time updates to help ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow across the emirate.