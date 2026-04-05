Dubai Police seize 1,230 vehicles, issue 33,000+ fines in ‘Quiet Roads’ traffic crackdown
Dubai Police have seized 1,230 vehicles and issued 33,372 traffic fines as part of the ongoing “Quiet Roads” initiative aimed at curbing disruptive driving behaviour and improving quality of life in residential communities.
The campaign, led by the General Department of Traffic, focuses on reducing noise pollution, enhancing road safety and reinforcing a sense of security across neighbourhoods.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the initiative aligns with Dubai Police’s broader strategy to preserve public tranquillity and strengthen community safety.
“The campaign was launched in response to repeated negative traffic behaviours in residential areas, including excessive noise, reckless driving and illegal vehicle modifications, all of which directly affect residents’ comfort and wellbeing,” he said.
He added that the initiative is driven by data analysis of complaints and community reports, enabling authorities to identify hotspots and recurring violations.
“This approach allows us to carry out targeted field operations that deliver measurable results and create lasting behavioural change,” he said.
According to Dubai Police, violations recorded during the campaign included 1,178 cases of unauthorised vehicle modifications, 412 noise-related offences, 341 cases of reckless driving endangering lives and property, and 230 violations involving misuse of horns or sound systems.
The campaign also documented 17,117 violations linked to motorcycles and 14,094 involving electric bikes and bicycles, highlighting the scale of enforcement targeting behaviours that disturb public peace and compromise road safety.
Authorities said the initiative uses the “sense of safety” as a key performance indicator, with results reflecting the effectiveness of integrated enforcement, awareness and monitoring measures.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that Dubai Police will continue rolling out specialised, data-led campaigns in collaboration with the community to enhance traffic safety and maintain the calm nature of residential areas.
He also called on the public to report negative traffic behaviours through official channels, supporting efforts to protect lives and property and further improve living standards across the emirate.