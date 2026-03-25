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UAE warns: Noisy vehicles and illegal modifications face Dh1,000 fine

Black points and vehicle impoundment also apply for offenders

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Loud vehicles, illegal mods now fined Dh1,000 in UAE
Loud vehicles, illegal mods now fined Dh1,000 in UAE
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The Ministry of Interior has warned that vehicles producing loud noise disturb the public and cause discomfort to residents. Such actions are subject to legal penalties.

The ministry also clarified that making unauthorised modifications to a vehicle’s engine or chassis is considered a traffic offence.

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Penalties include:

  • Fine: Dh1,000

  • Vehicle impoundment: 30 days

  • Black points: 12 points

This is in line with Article 73 of the Schedule of Violations, as stipulated in Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 on traffic control rules and procedures.

The Ministry urged all motorists to comply with traffic regulations and avoid modifications that affect safety or public comfort.

Related Topics:
UAEtraffic fines

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