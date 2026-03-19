Reckless driving crackdown: Sharjah Police impound 12 vehicles, 30 bikes

Sharjah Police confiscate 42 vehicles, bikes over noise and safety violations
Sharjah Police have confiscated 12 vehicles and 30 motorbikes and recorded 52 traffic violations during a wide-ranging campaign targeting reckless driving and noise disturbances across the emirate.
The General Command of Sharjah Police said the crackdown focused on motorists and riders whose behaviour was a nuisance in residential areas and posed a danger to public safety. The campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance community security and promote road discipline.
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Field teams launched intensive inspections from the first day of the campaign, identifying multiple violations linked to reckless driving, excessive noise and disruptive conduct on public roads. Authorities said the seized vehicles and motorbikes were involved in actions that endangered both their riders and other road users.
Brigadier Omar Al Ghazal Al Shamsi, Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, said the results reflect a comprehensive enforcement plan aimed at curbing negative traffic behaviours.
“The swift response to community complaints and the immediate action taken from day one demonstrate the high level of field readiness and effective coordination between specialised teams,” he said.
He stressed that Sharjah Police will continue to enforce strict measures and will not tolerate any conduct that undermines public safety, adding that inspection campaigns will intensify in the coming period to ensure compliance with traffic laws.
Sharjah Police urged residents to adhere to regulations, emphasising that respecting the law is a national responsibility that requires awareness, vigilance and cooperation from all members of society.