Reckless driving crackdown: Sharjah Police impound 12 vehicles, 30 bikes

The General Command of Sharjah Police said the crackdown focused on motorists and riders whose behaviour was a nuisance in residential areas and posed a danger to public safety. The campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance community security and promote road discipline.

Field teams launched intensive inspections from the first day of the campaign, identifying multiple violations linked to reckless driving, excessive noise and disruptive conduct on public roads. Authorities said the seized vehicles and motorbikes were involved in actions that endangered both their riders and other road users.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.