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Sharjah Police to confiscate noisy vehicles

Move a reaction to residents complaining about the unnecessary noise

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Authorities stressed that such behaviour violates public safety standards and disrupts the tranquillity of neighbourhoods.
Authorities stressed that such behaviour violates public safety standards and disrupts the tranquillity of neighbourhoods.
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Sharjah: Police have announced strict measures against vehicles and motorcycles causing noise and disturbance in residential areas and on public roads, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and community peace.

The General Command of Sharjah Police said it has received multiple complaints from residents about persistent noise caused by some drivers and riders. Authorities stressed that such behaviour violates public safety standards and disrupts the tranquillity of neighbourhoods.

Police warned that violators will face firm action, including the impoundment  of their vehicles.

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Brigadier Omar Al Ghazal Al Shamsi, Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, said these measures fall within the force’s responsibility to safeguard community security and ensure residents’ comfort.

He noted that some motorists particularly youths continue to violate laws by using vehicles and motorbikes fitted with illegal modifications that generate excessive noise, disturbing residents in neighbourhoods and on public roads.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that legal action will be strictly enforced against offenders.

Authorities will continue to intensify inspection campaigns to monitor and track violating vehicles and motorcycles, taking necessary action against them.

Police also urged parents to monitor their children’s behaviour and raise awareness about the risks and legal consequences of such actions. They stressed the importance of family guidance in promoting responsible conduct and preserving peace in residential communities.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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