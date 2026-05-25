Dubai-based Mukund Menon has a little story about his five-year-old grandson, who would keep throwing his homework out of the window. "Every time that he made a mistake, he would crumple up the worksheet, and run from the room. We were amused at first, but when it kept happening, we realised that he was actually distressed and upset." It took many soothing conversations, reassurances for him to understand that, a small mistake didn't mean that he was going to be kept behind in class.