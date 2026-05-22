From Fear to Safety: How The Calm Chair Method transforms children’s dental visits

Behind every crying child or tightly folded arm and every little hand gripping a parent’s shoulder, there was never just “behaviour.” There was biology of emotions at play. In the young children, the logical, reasoning brain, prefrontal cortex is still developing. So, what comes into play in any situation is the amygdala, which is the centre for fight, flight, or freeze responses. What we witness is not behavioral misalignment, but biophysiological responses of a developing nervous system trying to make sense of an unfamiliar world.