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From Fear to Safety: How The Calm Chair Method transforms children’s dental visits

Neuroscience-backed approach built on one simple idea, kids heal better if they feel safe

Last updated:
Krita Coelho, Editor
2 MIN READ
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From Fear to Safety: How The Calm Chair Method transforms children’s dental visits

Why Dr. Imneet Madan Developed The Calm Chair Method?

After nearly two decades of working with children in clinical environments, one truth became impossible to ignore which is, ‘Children were not afraid of dentistry, they were afraid of not feeling safe’.

Behind every crying child or tightly folded arm and every little hand gripping a parent’s shoulder, there was never just “behaviour.” There was biology of emotions at play. In the young children, the logical, reasoning brain, prefrontal cortex is still developing. So, what comes into play in any situation is the amygdala, which is the centre for fight, flight, or freeze responses. What we witness is not behavioral misalignment, but biophysiological responses of a developing nervous system trying to make sense of an unfamiliar world.

Over thousands of appointments, began a conscious journey of noticing something deeper. Two children with the same treatment need could respond in completely different ways. One child would smile and cooperate. Another would shut down, resist, or melt into tears before any instrument had even been introduced.

As a paediatric dentist, I was trained to diagnose teeth, manage oral health, and deliver clinical excellence. Behaviour modifications and management have always been the part of dental curriculum with several techniques that work wonderfully. My quest and questions were deeper. I believed that Fear was the underlying cause of all behavior patterns. Scientifically, Fear is an acronym for False Evidence Appearing Real. This certainly leaves a major room for FEAR to be transformed, and what gets transformed does not need to be managed.

The question was no longer “How do I treat the tooth?” The question became:“How do I first help the child feel safe enough to heal?”

This question became the foundation of The Calm Chair Method.

Knowledge is the only link that can bridge the gap between what stands as a question and where the practical solutions of understanding are. I dedicated more than a decade of my career, studying beyond traditional dentistry. The field of Neuroscience includes Child Development Psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Hypnotherapeutic Communication, Emotional Freedom Techniques, Buteyko Breath Science, Emotional Regulation, Sensory integration, Theta Healing, Psyche-K Techniques and Early Years Foundation frameworks.

What emerged as a strong realization over years is that ‘Feeling of Safety’ is the core game changer. The Calm Chair Method hence, is a powerful protocol that integrates all the neuroscience faculties in order to ensure that child’s nervous system feels safe. Thereafter, cooperation becomes natural, learning improves, confidence grows, and treatment becomes acceptable and comprehensible.

The Calm Chair Method was therefore never created as a dental technique. It was created as a multi-dimensional tool to transform the emotion of fear. The method is a harmonious combination of science with presence, psychology with parenting and healing with trust.

I deeply believe that when a child learns, early in life, that fear can be understood and not forced, something much bigger than a healthy smile gets created.

We as the faculty of paediatric dentists are in the profession that allows us to see children during their psychological, biological, and emotionally developing years. It’s a vital window to lay the foundation of trust replacing the fear, which help us in creating calm, confident adults for tomorrow.

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