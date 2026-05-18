‘Be strong’ and 5 phrases parents may want to avoid with their children—and what to say instead

Such statements seem harmless. But they bring their own baggage of problems, as people like Dubai-based Anamika Jha, mum to three says. “By constantly telling children to be strong, you raise them with the belief that any sort of vulnerability should not be expressed. It’s wrong to be upset, cry, or show any emotions. And once that idea gets ingrained in them, they start perceiving others in a similar way and losing a sense of empathy,” she says.