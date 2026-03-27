Children might not always understand details, but they sense the atmosphere
When the world feels unpredictable, children start absorbing emotions and reading the anxiety around them. And often, their first reference point is you.
As Dubai-based psychologist Haifaa Bitar explained in a recent webinar, a calm home environment can shape how a child copes with even the most difficult realities. Similarly, Dr Diana Maatouk, a clinical psychologist based at Dubai's Hummingbird Clinic, has also told us that children may not always voice their fears, but they express them through behaviour, mood shifts, and subtle changes.
After attending Dr Bitar’s webinar and conversations with Dr Maatouk, here’s how to guide these conversations with care, clarity, and calm.
Children instinctively look to their parents to understand how serious a situation is. If your tone is measured and your body language relaxed, it signals safety. It's advised to not hide your feelings, but learn how to regulate them. The calm presence acts as a buffer, helping children process difficult ideas without feeling overwhelmed or unsafe.
When uncertainty is everywhere, your body may shift into fight-or-flight mode. The muscles tense, thoughts race, and you are compelled to feel alert. It's exhausting, no doubt, and recognising these signs in yourself, you can consciously slow down, breathe, and prevent that tension from seeping into your interactions at home.
It's normal to feel worry, fear and confusion during such a time. You are human, after all. And rather than suppressing those emotions, acknowledge them. When parents normalise their own feelings internally, it becomes easier to respond rather than react impulsively. Once you do this, you're able to set the tone for healthier, more grounded conversations with children.
A hushed conversation, a furrowed eyebrow, and restlessness. Children can always pick up on changes in behaviour. They might not understand the details, but they feel the atmosphere. And so, there needs to be a sense of emotional transparency, paired with reassurance. It's more effective than silence, or pretending nothing is wrong.
If it's exhausting for you as an adult, it's even more confusing for children, who lack context. The constant exposure to alarming visuals or language, can make feel events closer and more immediate than they are. Limiting what they see and hear helps prevent unnecessary anxiety, allowing them to process information gradually and safely.
When you protect your child from the news, it doesn't mean shielding them. It means choosing how and when they receive information. You can offer simple, clear explanations without overwhelming detail. By filtering what reaches them, you help them build understanding without triggering fear, ensuring they feel informed but not emotionally flooded.
A predictable, peaceful home environment acts as an emotional anchor. Maintaining routines, or even spending quiet time together, can reduce stress levels. When the external world feels loud and noisy, the internal environment of the home becomes a powerful source of stability and reassurance.
Yes honesty is essential, but sharing too many details can spark more confusion and fear. Tailor your explanations to your child’s developmental level. Younger children need clear, concrete ideas and more reassurance in the form of hugs and expressions of love, while older ones can handle nuance. You need to tell the truth in a way that informs without overwhelming, and reassures without dismissing reality.
Early childhood (3–6 years): Keep explanations short, simple, and concrete. Focus on reassurance and safety. Avoid exposing them to news.
For example: "There was a big fire far away. Some people got hurt, but helpers are taking care of them. You’re safe, and we love you.”
Middle childhood (7–10 years): Children are curious but still prone to misunderstandings. Correct gently, explain clearly, and give examples of helpers.
Say: “Yes, people are getting sick. Doctors and nurses are helping, and we’re washing our hands to stay healthy.”
Tweens (11–13 years): They begin to understand injustice and mortality, which can feel overwhelming. Be honest, validate emotions, and channel their concern into action.
Say: “It’s sad to see people suffering. It’s okay to feel worried. Do you want to talk more, or even find a way to help?”
Teens (14–18 years): Capable of abstract thought, teens need honest, open-ended conversations. Respect their independence while still offering emotional safety.
Say: “There’s a lot going on in the world. What are your thoughts about it? You don’t have to handle this alone.”
Instead of launching into explanations, start by asking what your child already knows or thinks. This helps in revealing misconceptions and you can see, where they are emotionally. It also prevents unnecessary over-explaining, allowing the conversation to stay focused on what truly matters to them.
Children’s questions are often less about facts and more about safety. A question like 'What’s happening?' may really mean 'Are we okay?' Listen carefully to the emotion behind their words. Responding with reassurance, rather than just information, helps them feel secure and supported.
Putting feelings into words helps children process them. Saying, “I can see you’re worried, it’s okay to feel that way,” validates their experience and reduces confusion. It also enables emotional literacy and shows them that fear isn’t something to hide, but something that can be understood and managed.
Phrases like 'don’t worry' or 'everything is fine' may seem comforting, but they can unintentionally invalidate a child’s feelings. As a result, they suppress their emotions, rather than express them. Instead, acknowledge their fear first, then offer reassurance. Feeling heard is often more calming than being reassured too quickly.
While honesty matters, too much information, especially complex or graphic details, can heighten anxiety. Children don’t need constant updates or in-depth explanations. Keep it clear, answer what’s asked, and pause when needed. This prevents emotional overload and keeps conversations manageable.
You don’t need to have all the answers. When you say, 'I don't know', It shows children that it’s okay not to know everything, and that uncertainty can be handled calmly. Pair it with reassurance: “I don’t know, but we’re safe, and we’ll figure things out together.”
In uncertain times, feeling powerless can increase anxiety. Small, significant action, helping others, expressing kindness, or even creating something, can restore a sense of agency. Hope doesn’t come from denying reality, but from showing children that even in difficult times, positive action is possible.