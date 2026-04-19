Enhanced patrols, stricter monitoring near schools and key roads during peak hours
The UAE Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, has announced a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure the safe return of students to schools, in coordination with police general commands across the country.
The ministry confirmed full readiness to implement the plan, which aims to enhance road safety and maintain smooth traffic flow during the school period.
Under the initiative, traffic presence will be intensified around schools, major roads and key intersections, as well as on internal and external routes, particularly during morning hours and after school dismissal. The measures are designed to regulate traffic movement, reduce accidents and facilitate the movement of school buses.
Authorities said the plan also focuses on ensuring the safety of pedestrian crossings, allowing students to reach school premises safely.
The Federal Traffic Council urged motorists to remain vigilant while driving, reduce speeds near schools and strictly comply with traffic laws and regulations. Drivers have also been reminded to come to a complete stop when a school bus “STOP” arm is extended.
Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with traffic patrols to support smoother traffic flow and contribute to reducing road accidents.