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UAE rolls out traffic plan to ensure safe return of students to schools

Enhanced patrols, stricter monitoring near schools and key roads during peak hours

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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UAE rolls out traffic plan to ensure safe return of students to schools

The UAE Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, has announced a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure the safe return of students to schools, in coordination with police general commands across the country.

The ministry confirmed full readiness to implement the plan, which aims to enhance road safety and maintain smooth traffic flow during the school period.

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Under the initiative, traffic presence will be intensified around schools, major roads and key intersections, as well as on internal and external routes, particularly during morning hours and after school dismissal. The measures are designed to regulate traffic movement, reduce accidents and facilitate the movement of school buses.

Authorities said the plan also focuses on ensuring the safety of pedestrian crossings, allowing students to reach school premises safely.

The Federal Traffic Council urged motorists to remain vigilant while driving, reduce speeds near schools and strictly comply with traffic laws and regulations. Drivers have also been reminded to come to a complete stop when a school bus “STOP” arm is extended.

Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with traffic patrols to support smoother traffic flow and contribute to reducing road accidents.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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