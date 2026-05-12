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UAE schools mark strong in-person comeback as parents, pupils show confidence in safety measures

Flexible online options keep overseas pupils connected amid campus comeback

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: More than one million school pupils across the UAE, university students, resumed in-person learning on Monday morning, marking a confident return to the classroom after a week of distance learning prompted by renewed Iranian attacks on the UAE.

Students at public and private schools nationwide returned in accordance with directives issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE), with school transport services operating as normal under the state's ongoing assessment approach. Officials confirmed that educational continuity had been maintained throughout the disruption, with normal classwork and timetables continuing remotely.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said the strong return reflected the deep trust built between schools and their communities.

“Throughout this period, our schools have maintained close communication with parents, prioritising care, reassurance and clarity at every stage. Families have responded positively to the enhanced wellbeing and safety measures in place, alongside the continuity of high-quality teaching and learning our students receive every day,” Crausby said.

Crausby added that the close connection between schools, pupils and families had proved instrumental in ensuring children felt safe, supported and ready to learn upon their return.

A small number of students who remained overseas were able to continue accessing online learning provision, keeping them fully connected to their teachers, peers and curriculum regardless of location.

“A very small number of students who are currently overseas are continuing to access our online learning provision, ensuring continuity in education and academic progress. This flexibility has enabled students to remain fully connected to their teachers, peers and curriculum regardless of location,” she highlighted.

Throughout this period, our schools have maintained close communication with parents, prioritising care, reassurance and clarity at every stage. Families have responded positively to the enhanced wellbeing and safety measures in place, alongside the continuity of high-quality teaching and learning our students receive every day.
UAE schools mark strong in-person comeback as parents, pupils show confidence in safety measures
Lisa Crausby OBE Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education

Simon Crane, Headmaster at Brighton College Dubai, reported similarly encouraging figures, with in-person attendance climbing above 90 per cent since the school reopened its doors.

"We have been very encouraged by the confidence shown by families and the positive return of pupils to campus. Parents have understandably wanted clarity, calmness and continuity for their children, and we have worked hard to provide that throughout the reopening process."

Crane emphasised that the school's priority now was to maintain clear and regular communication with parents, while ensuring that all operational and safety measures were implemented carefully and consistently across the college.

“Parents have understandably wanted clarity, calmness and continuity for their children, and we have worked hard to provide that throughout the reopening process.”

Attendance levels since reopening have been very strong, with in-person attendance currently above 90%. We have been very encouraged by the confidence shown by families and the positive return of pupils to campus.
UAE schools mark strong in-person comeback as parents, pupils show confidence in safety measures
Lisa Crausby OBE Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education

Across the UAE more broadly, many schools also resumed their co-curricular programmes on Monday, re-establishing the routine and structure that pupils rely upon. Education leaders noted that the swift and stable return to campus underscored the resilience of the country's school communities and the effectiveness of the preparations put in place during the week-long closure.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the return was conducted in full accordance with its directives and guidelines, with services operating smoothly as authorities continue to monitor and assess the situation.

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