Fast-track pathway to become a doctor in the US now available for UAE students

New six-year BS/MD route offers UAE students a faster path to US medical degrees
Pursuing a medical degree in the US is highly competitive and typically takes at least eight years after high school, usually four years of undergraduate study followed by four years of medical school, before graduates begin residency training. Full medical licensure and independent practice require additional residency training that can take three to seven more years depending on specialty.
However, Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) offers an accelerated BS/MD-style pathway that allows eligible students to complete both a bachelor’s degree and a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree in approximately six years.
Speaking during a spotlight session at Gulf News Edufair, Isha Bhandari, Regional Manager for the Middle East and North Africa at WAUSM, said students can begin the pathway directly after Grade 12 through partner universities in the US.
"Under the programme, students complete accelerated undergraduate coursework at one of WAUSM’s partner institutions in the US before progressing to WAUSM’s MD programme in the Bahamas. The curriculum also includes clinical clerkships and preparation for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) Steps 1 and 2," Bhandari explained.
"Graduates of the programme are then eligible to apply for residency training programmes in the US, where they continue supervised medical training in their chosen specialty. After residency and completion of USMLE Step 3, physicians may apply for full medical licensure in the US, subject to state-specific requirements."
While the accelerated pathway can shorten the time needed to earn an MD degree, it does not allow students to become fully licensed, independently practising doctors in the US in six years. Residency training remains mandatory.
She also highlighted the importance of building a strong student profile early on to improve eligibility for admission.
"Build strong academic and extracurricular profiles early, including volunteering and leadership experience, to strengthen your applications for medical programmes."
With growing interest among UAE students in overseas medical education and international career pathways, accelerated medical programmes are attracting families looking for structured alternatives to traditional routes into medicine.