UAE schools reopen: Nearly 1 million students return to class

Training, strict safety protocols underscore UAE schools’ emergency preparedness
Abu Dhabi: More than one million school students across the UAE, alongside university students, resumed in-person learning yesterday, in a move that conveys a strong message of confidence and reassurance while underscoring the education system’s readiness and its capacity to sustain learning and normal daily life efficiently under all circumstances.
This reflects the deeply rooted values of resilience, adaptability, and positive responsiveness embraced by the people of the UAE—qualities that continue to support students in pursuing their educational journeys and future aspirations with confidence and stability.
Students across public and private schools nationwide returned to their classrooms on Monday morning in accordance with the directives and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, with school transportation services operating as normal under the state’s ongoing assessment approach during this phase, ensuring uninterrupted educational continuity and the efficient delivery of services.
Exceptional Efficiency
The stable and balanced continuation of the educational process remains a cornerstone of student support, enabled by a flexible educational system that allows a seamless transition between in-person and remote learning whenever necessary, without disruption to academic progress.
These measures reflect the UAE’s remarkable ability to strike a careful balance between safety and continuity of daily life through a thoughtful and responsible approach, further demonstrating the nation’s proven competence in managing exceptional circumstances.
Today’s educational landscape reflects the preparedness of national institutions and the public’s confidence in the leadership’s ability to manage various challenges with efficiency and responsibility within an environment defined by security and stability.
The return to in-person learning also reinforces that the resumption of studies extends beyond the continuity of education itself; it is a clear reflection of the country’s institutional readiness and overall national stability.
Preparedness and Flexibility
The education sector recorded a high level of readiness among administrative and teaching staff following specialized training conducted over the recent period.
The training focused on mastering effective communication protocols with school administrations and parents during emergencies, understanding the fundamentals of educational crisis and disaster management, and enhancing practical response skills through basic first aid training and injury management during evacuation procedures.
It also covered evacuation implementation procedures and the safe guidance of students along designated routes to assembly points, in addition to providing initial psychological support to students experiencing anxiety or fear.
This was complemented by reinforcing a clear understanding of officially approved emergency response protocols issued by the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
The Ministry also introduced operational flexibility regarding arrival and departure times to reduce crowding and ensure the safety of students, educational staff, and parents.
Morning assemblies in outdoor courtyards were temporarily suspended and replaced with suitable indoor alternatives tailored to each school’s facilities.
Additional measures included limiting activities to indoor facilities and preventing gatherings within nurseries, kindergartens, and school campuses, while ensuring students remain inside classrooms during the school day and maintain distance from windows and glass facades.
Movement between classrooms and open areas during breaks and between lessons was also minimized.
Attendance, departure, and internal movement procedures were carefully regulated to prevent congestion at school gates and external gathering areas.
Educational awareness content appropriate to different age groups was also incorporated to strengthen safety awareness and reinforce precautionary measures.
Operational Requirements
The Ministry of Education outlined six key operational requirements aimed at enhancing preparedness and emergency response efficiency.
Foremost among these is obtaining official readiness certification for school buildings and facilities in accordance with approved safety and security standards, whether through the Ministry or relevant local educational authorities.
The requirements also include identifying and equipping safe indoor zones, developing emergency response plans aligned with approved standards and obtaining official endorsement, and implementing regular training programs for staff on first aid, evacuation plans, emergency response procedures, student management during emergencies, and psychological and moral support.
Ministerial regulations further emphasized the necessity of ensuring accessible emergency exits, clearly marked evacuation routes leading to assembly points and internal safe areas, as well as maintaining fully operational first aid supplies and fire safety systems.
The standards also require nurseries to provide specialized infant evacuation carts for immediate use during emergencies, enhancing response speed and ensuring the safety of younger age groups.
Governance of Procedures
School administrations assume the leading role in governing these procedures and ensuring their precise on-ground implementation by activating all approved instructions and regulations, securing official approval for emergency and evacuation plans, and continuously assessing the readiness of facilities and operational systems for immediate deployment.
Their responsibilities also include designating safe indoor zones, installing directional signage and route guidance boards, and conducting continuous field monitoring to ensure full compliance while identifying and immediately addressing any operational gaps.
School administrations are additionally tasked with preparing educational and awareness materials explaining safety procedures and evacuation mechanisms, while regularly updating parent contact records to ensure rapid communication whenever necessary.