UAE schools and universities to resume in-person classes from Monday

Ministry confirms return to classrooms across the UAE
The Ministry of Education has announced the resumption of in-person learning for all students, teachers and administrative staff in public and private schools, as well as nurseries across the UAE, effective Monday, May 11, 2026.
In a statement, the ministry said the decision followed continuous monitoring of developments and coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the continuity of the educational process and academic assessments.
The ministry affirmed that educational institutions would continue implementing approved safety and security protocols and procedures to support the smooth continuation of classes.
Authorities said schools and nurseries would also remain prepared to activate alternative learning models if required, depending on ongoing developments and continuous assessments.
The Ministry of Education said coordination with educational institutions nationwide would continue to ensure a smooth return to classroom learning.
Any further updates, the ministry added, would be announced through official channels.
The announcement comes after schools, universities and nurseries across the UAE temporarily shifted to remote learning from May 5 to 8 as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions and emergency alerts linked to missile and drone interceptions by UAE air defence systems.