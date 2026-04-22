Authorities monitor transport, safety measures to ensure smooth return for students
Ras Al Khaimah : Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched field inspection tours across schools in the emirate, coinciding with the full return to in-person classes.
The visits aim to assess the overall readiness of schools and monitor the smooth resumption of daily classroom learning, marking a new phase in the regularisation of the education system.
Police teams were deployed to review operational procedures on-site, with a particular focus on school transport. Officers tracked the movement of school buses and evaluated traffic flow systems to ensure safe and efficient student commutes.
In addition to logistical checks, officers provided psychological support and delivered safety, security and traffic awareness guidance to school administrators, teachers and students.
Officials said the initiative is designed to reinforce students’ sense of safety and stability as they return to campus life, while ensuring a secure and well-organised learning environment.
Ras Al Khaimah Police also extended their wishes for students’ safety, success and academic achievement as the new term gets underway.