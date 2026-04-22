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RAK Police inspect schools as students return to classrooms

Authorities monitor transport, safety measures to ensure smooth return for students

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ras Al Khaimah Police conduct school inspections as students fully return to classrooms.
Ras Al Khaimah Police conduct school inspections as students fully return to classrooms.
RAK police

Ras Al Khaimah : Ras Al Khaimah Police has launched field inspection tours across schools in the emirate, coinciding with the full return to in-person classes.

The visits aim to assess the overall readiness of schools and monitor the smooth resumption of daily classroom learning, marking a new phase in the regularisation of the education system.

Police teams were deployed to review operational procedures on-site, with a particular focus on school transport. Officers tracked the movement of school buses and evaluated traffic flow systems to ensure safe and efficient student commutes.

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In addition to logistical checks, officers provided psychological support and delivered safety, security and traffic awareness guidance to school administrators, teachers and students.

Officials said the initiative is designed to reinforce students’ sense of safety and stability as they return to campus life, while ensuring a secure and well-organised learning environment.

Ras Al Khaimah Police also extended their wishes for students’ safety, success and academic achievement as the new term gets underway.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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UAEEducationRas Al KhaimahBack-to-school

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