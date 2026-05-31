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RAK Police announce partial closure on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street from June 1

Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and expect delays in the area

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Instagram / rakpoliceghq

Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a long-term partial road closure on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street as asphalt maintenance works are set to begin next month.

In a statement posted on Instagram, RAK Police said the affected stretch will run from the Ship Roundabout to the Clock, with traffic restrictions in place from June 1, 2026, until August 30, 2026.

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Authorities confirmed that maintenance operations will be carried out around the clock throughout the duration of the project to ensure timely completion and improved road safety.

Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and expect delays in the area during the construction period, as diversions and partial closures will be implemented.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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