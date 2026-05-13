Fugitive driver tracked and caught after late-night crash in Al Jazeera Al Hamra
Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested an Asian driver within five hours after he fled the scene of a traffic accident involving three women in the Al Jazeera Al Hamra area during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The operation was carried out by the Traffic and Patrols Department, represented by the Traffic Investigation Section, in cooperation with Al Jazeera Al Hamra Comprehensive Police Station and the Criminal Investigation Department.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Saman, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the operations room received a report at around 1.30am on Tuesday about a traffic accident involving three Asian women.
According to police, the Asian driver responsible for the crash fled the scene immediately after the accident.
Authorities said specialised teams moved quickly to the site and formed a joint task force to identify and track down the suspect.
Police investigations and field efforts led to the identification of the driver within just five hours of the incident. He was later arrested and referred to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures against him.