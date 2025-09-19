Video: Kuwaiti police arrest driver after running over Afghan expat

Surveillance captured half-lorry leaving the scene, with its license plate not visible
Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities said they have apprehended the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Jahra Governorate.
The incident began when Al Qasr Police Station received a call reporting a collision in which a pedestrian was fatally struck. By the time officers arrived, the vehicle had fled, leaving few immediate clues.
Investigators from the Criminal Security Affairs Sector, working with the Jahra Governorate Investigation Department and Al Mutlaa Investigation Office, quickly mobilized.
Surveillance footage captured a half-lorry leaving the scene, though its license plate was not immediately visible.
Using traffic cameras to retrace the vehicle’s route, authorities identified the suspect, an Afghan expatriate, and located the lorry in the Al Firdous area, where it had been hidden away from the driver’s residence.
Police staged an ambush and arrested the man, who later confessed that the collision had been accidental but admitted fleeing out of fear of prosecution. He is being held in custody pending referral to prosecutors for legal action.
