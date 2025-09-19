GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Video: Kuwaiti police arrest driver after running over Afghan expat

Surveillance captured half-lorry leaving the scene, with its license plate not visible

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Video: Kuwaiti police arrest driver after running over Afghan expat
Screenshot

Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities said they have apprehended the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Jahra Governorate.

The incident began when Al Qasr Police Station received a call reporting a collision in which a pedestrian was fatally struck. By the time officers arrived, the vehicle had fled, leaving few immediate clues.

Investigators from the Criminal Security Affairs Sector, working with the Jahra Governorate Investigation Department and Al Mutlaa Investigation Office, quickly mobilized. 

Surveillance footage captured a half-lorry leaving the scene, though its license plate was not immediately visible. 

Using traffic cameras to retrace the vehicle’s route, authorities identified the suspect, an Afghan expatriate, and located the lorry in the Al Firdous area, where it had been hidden away from the driver’s residence.

Police staged an ambush and arrested the man, who later confessed that the collision had been accidental but admitted fleeing out of fear of prosecution. He is being held in custody pending referral to prosecutors for legal action.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tragedy in Jazan as four teachers and their driver die in a devastating road accident

Four teachers, driver killed in crash in Saudi Arabia

1m read
UAE sends 2500 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan

UAE sends 2500 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan

1m read
Meet Safura, autorickshaw driver breaking stereotypes

Meet Safura, autorickshaw driver breaking stereotypes

2m read
A witness said he initially assumed the driver was distracted—perhaps using a phone.

Driver fined Dh50,000 after reckless video goes viral

2m read