The 20-year-old was on a highway early Monday morning
Dubai: A promising Brazilian footballer, Antony Ylano, 20, has died in a fatal motorcycle collision with a cow in Piauí, local media reported.
The accident took place early Monday morning, October 20, as Ylano rode home from his father’s birthday celebration along the BR-343 highway.
CCTV footage shows five cows, including a calf, wandering in the middle of the dark rural road. As Ylano approached on his motorbike, one of the animals suddenly crossed his path.
The collision was instantaneous and devastating, the young athlete was thrown violently from his bike and lay motionless on the tarmac.
Despite bystanders rushing to his aid, police confirmed that Ylano died at the scene. The animal was also seriously injured as it struggled to limp away.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal crash, focusing on whether the area had adequate lighting and safety measures at the time of the incident. Police described the event as “an unusual and deeply tragic accident.”
His current club, Piauí Esporte Clube, issued a heartfelt statement mourning his loss, which says: “The Piauí Sports Club is living a moment of deep pain with the loss of our forward, Antony Ylano, 20, who passed away in a tragic accident early this morning in Altos. Ylano joined our team in 2024, the year we won the youth championship, and represented the club in the São Paulo Youth Cup and the Northeast U20 Championship. He was due to travel with the team this week to Fortaleza for the Copa do Brasil Sub-20.”
The club announced it had suspended all training sessions in observance of a mourning period.
Ylano’s former team, Altos FC, also released an emotional statement: “With great sorrow, Altos Sports Club received the news of the death of our former player, Antony Ylano, 20, following a tragic accident early Monday morning. Ylano was one of the academy’s standout graduates and made his first senior appearance in 2023. He was a son of Altos and a symbol of the city’s young football talent, contributing to our Piauí State Championship title in 2024.”
Ylano had also represented Fluminense-PI, where he earned recognition for his sharp attacking instincts and leadership on the pitch despite his young age. Coaches described him as “a smart forward with a natural scoring sense and remarkable composure”, noting that he had been on the radar of scouts from top-tier Brazilian clubs and dreamed of joining the national league within two years.
Social media was flooded with messages of grief from fans and fellow players, with hashtags honoring the young star trending nationwide. Videos of his matches and heartfelt tributes circulated widely, portraying a player loved not just for his skill, but for his humility and passion for the game.
