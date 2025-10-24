His current club, Piauí Esporte Clube, issued a heartfelt statement mourning his loss, which says: “The Piauí Sports Club is living a moment of deep pain with the loss of our forward, Antony Ylano, 20, who passed away in a tragic accident early this morning in Altos. Ylano joined our team in 2024, the year we won the youth championship, and represented the club in the São Paulo Youth Cup and the Northeast U20 Championship. He was due to travel with the team this week to Fortaleza for the Copa do Brasil Sub-20.”