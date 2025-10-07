She claims that her Uber driver turned hostile and even tried to hit her
An influencer’s run-in with an Uber driver has raised concerns about the safety of passengers using ride services in Bengaluru, India.
In a video that has since gone viral, the influencer, Amiee, can be seen trying to get home. Through subtitles and shaky, handheld video, she explains to viewers: “I’m reaching out to express my serious concern. This is not the first or even the second time I’ve had a negative experience with an Uber driver."
According to her post, her driver didn't stop at her designated drop-off spot and when she asked him to, he became aggressive. When she tried to get the cab's registration number, he reportedly tried to 'hit' her.
She also said that the three-wheeler's number plate was different from the one displayed in the app.
"We choose Uber expecting safety and reliability, but unfortunately, incidents like this continue to happen. It’s not just me—I’m sure many other customers are facing similar issues as well. It’s deeply disappointing and concerning. I strongly urge you to take strict action against this kind of behavior. Please address this matter seriously, as passenger safety should always be your top priority,” she added.
Uber India hasn’t ignored the plea, responding instead on social media, saying: "Hi Aimee, we are concerned to see this and would like to investigate. We've sent you a message requesting additional details, please check your direct messages so we can look into this," their reply read.
Acknowledging the effort, Amiee responded with a new video where she thanks everyone for their concern and hopes Uber will take action.
Of late, the topic road safety for women in Bengaluru has been gaining traction. The News Minute, reported that a number of women spoke about the need to be hyper vigilant.
The outlet also quoted a 2024 report from the Bengaluru police that pointed to a spike in gender-based crimes against women.
