Sheikh Hamdan receives special ‘SusHi Tech Tokyo’ gift from Governor Koike at APCS 2025

He expressed his appreciation for the 'thoughtful gift' and shared it on Instagram
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a warm moment with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike during the Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors' Forum 2025 at Expo City Dubai.
The exchange came as Crown Prince witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral agreements and partnerships on October 27, marking a significant step in strengthening ties between the two global cities.
In a gesture that captured the spirit of the summit, Governor Koike presented Sheikh Hamdan with a "SusHi Tech Tokyo" gift – a thoughtful token from Tokyo's ambitious initiative to build a sustainable, high-tech urban future. The Crown Prince took to Instagram to express his appreciation, writing: "Thank you, Governor Koike! The SusHi Tech Tokyo gift is awesome – great reminder of how innovation can connect the world."
The gift represents more than diplomatic courtesy. Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo (SusHi Tech Tokyo) is a large-scale international event organised by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to showcase the Japanese capital as a model "city of the future." The name cleverly plays on the iconic Japanese dish while serving as an acronym for the initiative's focus areas.
The programme addresses pressing global urban challenges including demographic shifts, environmental sustainability, and aging infrastructure through cutting-edge technological solutions.
Governor Koike, who shared insights on strengthening city-to-city connections during the forum, highlighted how such partnerships can drive innovation across borders. The exchange between the two leaders underscores a shared vision: that sustainable development and technological advancement know no boundaries.
As Dubai and Tokyo continue to position themselves as future-forward cities, this meeting of minds at Expo City Dubai signals a promising chapter in Asia-Pacific urban collaboration.
