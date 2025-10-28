Dubai unveils blueprint to become the world’s most beautiful and advanced city

Inspired by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said, “I sought to paint only one living masterpiece: Dubai,” the pavilion immerses visitors in the city’s journey. It highlights key milestones that shaped Dubai into a global hub: from the expansion of Dubai Creek and the opening of Dubai International Airport to the development of Port Rashid, Jebel Ali Port, and the Dubai World Trade Centre.