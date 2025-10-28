Dubai unveils blueprint to become the world’s most beautiful and advanced city

Expo City Dubai hosts landmark Asia-Pacific Cities Summit, showcasing urban innovation
Dubai: Dubai is presenting its vision for a city of the future through a dedicated pavilion at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Cities Summit (2025APCS) and Mayors’ Forum. The Government of Dubai Pavilion, an interactive installation, offers visitors a journey through Dubai’s past, present, and ambitious future.
The event, held from October 27 to 29 at Expo City Dubai, marks the first time the summit is hosted in the Middle East. It has attracted representatives from over 350 cities, including more than 200 city leaders, 150 mayors, and municipal officials, alongside policymakers, academics, investors, and business leaders, all exploring collaborative solutions to urban challenges.
Inspired by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said, “I sought to paint only one living masterpiece: Dubai,” the pavilion immerses visitors in the city’s journey. It highlights key milestones that shaped Dubai into a global hub: from the expansion of Dubai Creek and the opening of Dubai International Airport to the development of Port Rashid, Jebel Ali Port, and the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The pavilion also showcases modern achievements, such as Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports serving over 92 million passengers annually, the Dubai Metro transporting 2.18 million commuters daily, and a government that has digitalised 99.5% of its services.
At the heart of the pavilion is a 3D illuminated interactive map, featuring iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Towers, Museum of the Future, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Expo City Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Dubai International Airport.
The pavilion also introduces visitors to Dubai Plan 2033, which integrates the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The plan emphasises inclusive urban development, involving individuals, institutions, businesses, and government agencies to ensure well-being, stability, and prosperity.
Dubai’s approach is built on six pillars: a City of Safety, a City of Ambition, a City of Quality Living, a Cultural City, a City of Efficiency, and a City of Opportunities.
Sharina Lootah, Advisor at the Government Communication Department, said: “The Government of Dubai Pavilion offers an immersive view of our rich past, thriving present, and ambitious future. We are proud to share Dubai’s success story and collaborate with cities worldwide to drive urban transformation.”
Meera Al Shamsi, Consultant at the Economic Policies and Strategies Department, added: “Dubai’s development model prioritises people while balancing economic growth with social welfare. Hosting delegations from over 350 cities provides an unmatched platform to exchange ideas, showcase best practices, and create future-ready cities.”
