Police warn motorists to follow mandatory lane markings or face fines
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has warned motorists against violating mandatory lane discipline after releasing a traffic awareness video showing a driver making an illegal left turn from a lane designated only for going straight — an offence punishable by a Dh400 fine.
The footage, shared as part of ongoing road safety campaigns, captures a busy multi-lane intersection with clear overhead directional signs showing which lanes are allocated for left turns, U-turns and straight movement.
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In the video, a dark coloured sedan is marked with a sharp red cross to highlight the violation, is seen waiting in a lane meant exclusively for vehicles heading straight.
When traffic begins moving, the driver suddenly swerves left from the incorrect lane, crossing solid white lane markings instead of continuing straight. The manoeuvre cuts into the path of vehicles properly positioned in the designated left-turn lanes, disrupting traffic flow and increasing the risk of side-impact collisions.
Ras Al Khaimah Police identified the offence as failure by a light vehicle to comply with mandatory lane directions, carrying a fine of Dh400.
The authority urged motorists to follow lane markings before entering intersections to ensure smoother traffic movement and improve road safety for all road users.