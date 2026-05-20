GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Caught on camera: RAK driver fined for dangerous lane misuse

Police warn motorists to follow mandatory lane markings or face fines

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ras Al Khaimah Police has warned motorists against violating mandatory lane discipline
Ras Al Khaimah Police has warned motorists against violating mandatory lane discipline
RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police has warned motorists against violating mandatory lane discipline after releasing a traffic awareness video showing a driver making an illegal left turn from a lane designated only for going straight — an offence punishable by a Dh400 fine.

The footage, shared as part of ongoing road safety campaigns, captures a busy multi-lane intersection with clear overhead directional signs showing which lanes are allocated for left turns, U-turns and straight movement.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In the video, a dark coloured sedan is marked with a sharp red cross to highlight the violation, is seen waiting in a lane meant exclusively for vehicles heading straight.

When traffic begins moving, the driver suddenly swerves left from the incorrect lane, crossing solid white lane markings instead of continuing straight. The manoeuvre cuts into the path of vehicles properly positioned in the designated left-turn lanes, disrupting traffic flow and increasing the risk of side-impact collisions.

Ras Al Khaimah Police identified the offence as failure by a light vehicle to comply with mandatory lane directions, carrying a fine of Dh400.

The authority urged motorists to follow lane markings before entering intersections to ensure smoother traffic movement and improve road safety for all road users.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
traffic finesUAE traffic finesRas Al Khaimahtransport

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

RAK Police warn of fake car insurance scams online

RAK Police warn of fake car insurance scams online

2m read
Ras Al Khaimah Police conduct school inspections as students fully return to classrooms.

RAK Police step up safety as students head back

1m read
Court orders defendant to pay Dh128,333.33 with 9% interest, closing family dispute

Court orders man to repay Dh128,333 to brother

3m read
Police warned: don’t leave valuables visible in cars, it attracts theft.

RAK Police warn motorists over simple car theft risks

2m read