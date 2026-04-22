Fraudsters exploit demand for low premiums, impersonate trusted firms to steal money
Ras Al Khaimah: Motorists in the UAE are being urged to stay vigilant after Ras Al Khaimah Police warned of a surge in fake car insurance advertisements circulating on social media.
The authority said the scams are designed to deceive vehicle owners and drivers by offering unrealistically low insurance prices, ultimately tricking them into transferring money for policies that do not exist.
Brigadier Dr. Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations, said the warning comes amid a noticeable spread of such fraudulent ads online, reaching wide segments of the public.
“This trend has prompted us to launch a digital awareness campaign through our official platforms to alert motorists to these misleading offers,” he said.
According to police, fraudsters often pose as representatives of well-known insurance companies or licensed brokers. They promote policies at highly attractive — but unrealistic — rates to lure victims.
Once trust is established, victims are asked to transfer money, after which they either receive fake insurance documents or nothing at all.
Authorities stressed the importance of verifying that any insurance provider is licensed by the relevant authorities before making payments.
Motorists are also urged to avoid dealing with suspicious social media accounts and to be wary of offers that appear too good to be true. Police said it is essential to obtain an official, approved insurance policy immediately after completing any transaction.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said it is stepping up monitoring and awareness efforts to track and combat such scams, with legal action to be taken against those involved.
The public is also being encouraged to report any suspicious websites or accounts promoting fake insurance schemes, as part of a collective effort to protect the community from financial fraud.